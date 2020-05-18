



– COVID-19 concerns have transformed the traditional workspace, leaving many office buildings near empty and employers with new risks as staff works from home. A spokesperson for Pinnacol Assurance, the state’s largest workman’s compensation insurer, says a growing number of companies are putting resources into ensuring employees have a safe workspace.

Christina McCausey is among the thousands of Coloradans forced out of the office. She quickly learned the space she was using for work mattered.

“There was more than one morning that I sat on the couch, for me it made for an uncomfortable day, but I know that is the reality for most people,“ she said.

Kevin Simonton is safety specialist for Pinnacol Assurance now dealing with a variety of issues due to COVID-19.

“One of the things we are seeing a lot of that maybe businesses weren’t doing before were offering delivery,” Simonton said. “With that can bring new types of hazards and risks with that that maybe they were dealing with or thinking about before.”

However, the biggest concern is with those working in their own homes as not everyone has a desk to sit at or the right kind of chair to spend an entire shift in.

“If you’re setting up an employee with just a laptop and sending them home and they are working form a couch or bed, or lounge chair that’s not advantageous long term,” Simonton said. “You’re probably introducing risks that could cause soft tissue strains and injuries.”

Having the right equipment not only reduces risks for employers and employees, but it offers the familiar feeling of going into the office.

“For me having a full setting it feels like I’m working. I come in here, I put on clothes, and I start the day. It really gets me in the mindset that I am here to work,” she said.

Pinnacol is offering a number of tips and resources for businesses to help navigate COVID changes.