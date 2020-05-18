Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Tin Aye, a woman who worked at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, has died from coronavirus. It’s the eighth reported death of an employee there at the facility due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The woman was a JBS employee for over a decade and became sick in March.
The union says she was taken to a hospital on March 29 and immediately put on a ventilator.
She became a grandmother the day before that when her daughter, who was also sick from COVID-19, had to have an emergency C-section.
Aye’s son is a Marine who has been on deployment.