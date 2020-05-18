CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Deaths, Greeley News, JBS Plant, Tin Aye, Weld County News


GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Tin Aye, a woman who worked at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, has died from coronavirus. It’s the eighth reported death of an employee there at the facility due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

JBS beef meatpacking plant in Greeley

(credit: CBS)

The woman was a JBS employee for over a decade and became sick in March.

The union says she was taken to a hospital on March 29 and immediately put on a ventilator.

She became a grandmother the day before that when her daughter, who was also sick from COVID-19, had to have an emergency C-section.

Tin Aye

Tin Aye (credit: CBS)

Aye’s son is a Marine who has been on deployment.

Comments

Leave a Reply