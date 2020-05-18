CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A teenage girl floating in Clear Creek got carried away – literally – and required rescue Monday afternoon.

The girl apparently caught a rock in the middle of the stream and stopped her downstream progress, but could not get herself out of the creek, said Karlyn Tilley, spokesperson for Golden Fire Department.

Rescue teams stopped traffic near the intersection of Highways 6 and 119 to conduct the operation. Copter4 was overhead as an inflatable raft was pushed to her position under a bridge and she was floated downstream where she could walk out on her own.

She was reported to be uninjured, but paramedics were waiting on the bridge to evaluate her physical condition anyhow.

Monday’s daytime high temperature the warmest of the year thus far at 85 degrees. That means an increasing rate of snowmelt in the high country that will eventually reach rivers and creeks. The mountain runoff signifies increased recreation opportunities for rafters and tubers.

Rescue teams also know it means more calls for help.

“The water is not even very high right now and it’s still dangerous,” said Tilley. “It can be dangerous at any level.”

The teamwork required to carry out a rescue carries additional risks right now, Tilley added. Team members have to work in close proximity while managing coronavirus exposure to themselves and the people they are rescuing.

“People should not be putting themselves in harm’s way any more than they have to,” Tilley said. “Especially now with everything going on, we advise people to think twice.”