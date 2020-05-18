MAYSVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) — It has now been more than a week since 49-year-old Susanne Morphew left her home in Chaffee County to go for a bike ride. As the search for her continues, investigators are asking neighbors to preserve any surveillance video they have from the days before and after her disappearance.
Morphew was last seen on Mother’s Day, May 10. Her husband was in Denver, her family says, and a neighbor reported Morphew missing when she didn’t return from her bike ride.
The area where searchers have focused is not far from the Morphew home in Maysville. Her bicycle was recovered, along with an additional “personal item.” Investigators have not described the personal item or released information about the condition of the bike. Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze did say he believes it is unlikely that Morphew was attacked by an animal.
The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking neighbors to preserve any surveillance video they have from doorbells and security and wildlife cameras from May 8-12. They ask you not to send it in, but instead hang onto it in case an investigator reaches out.
Morphew’s husband posted a reward of $100,000 for information. That was doubled by a family friend, to $200,000.
Investigators created a dedicated tip line for anyone with more information: 719-312-7530.
