SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Summit County say they are not quite ready to open campgrounds yet.
“COVID-19 is circulating in Summit County, as well as across the state, and so in order to continue to control the spread, we need to take the gradual, incremental approach to opening back up,” said Julie Sutor, a spokeswoman for Summit County.
The county says campgrounds should remain closed until at least June 1.
