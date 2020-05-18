CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Dave Aguilera

DENVER(CBS)- Get ready for a big warm up to start this week! On the jet stream weather map we have a large ridge of high pressure that will bring in a steady southwest flow that will kick up some wind and lift high temperatures way above normal for this time of year.

Denver’s normal high at this time of the year is 72° and it looks like the high at DIA should wind up in the upper 80s!

There is a problem with the warmer temperatures and the increase in wind and that is the fire danger threat over western and southern Colorado. Almost half of the state is under a Red Flag Warning for both Monday and Tuesday from 11am thru midnight.

Tuesday will again be another warm day under the ridge of high pressure. On Wednesday into Thursday a low pressure trough and cold front should push thru and get temperatures back to near normal with a few isolated thunderstorms.

Friday should be dry and a little warmer.

