DENVER (CBS4) – Some assisted living centers are not as worried about the safety of who’s living in their homes, but instead who’s entering the building. Some owners of small group homes are worried about state inspectors coming in and bringing the virus with them.

Jannelle Molina owns A Loving Hand Assisted Living Facility in Denver. It’s a small house with eight older women living there.

Molina says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment recently implemented educational visits at small facilities like hers to inspect infection control procedures. But Molina believes that could put her eight residents at risk.

“They are sending people who have been exposed to COVID into our homes,” Molina said. “If it is that contagious, why are you bringing strangers into my home?”

Joe Bradshaw owns the TenderCare Assisted Living Facilities in the Denver metro area. He agrees with Molina, and says the state hasn’t provided adequate COVID-19 training to small operations like his.

“In my opinion they are not educational,” Bradshaw said. “They’re making sure we’re following those policies and procedures, but we don’t really know what all of those policies and procedures are.”

He says there is a big difference between larger nursing homes and smaller assisted living facilities like his.

“An assisted living is a non-skilled facility, we help with what they call ADLs, or activities of daily living… we don’t do skilled things like assessments, we don’t do any intravenous medications, breathing treatments. Anything that you could manage from a home setting, is what we do, just more supervised,” Bradshaw explained. “That’s why I would like to see a little bit more individualized training, and guidelines based on small residential homes.”

Bradshaw says as the state’s policies currently stand, the smaller assisted living homes are grouped in with other larger facilities that don’t compare.

“I think the toughest thing for us is that they’re not really giving us any true guidelines, especially for a small residential care facility, versus a nursing home, versus a hospital,” Bradshaw said. “We are all grouped together.”

Meanwhile, Molina says families of her residents are upset they can’t go into her home, but state inspectors can.

“I think the people who are COVID-free should be exempt from the surveyors coming in to the facility,” Molina said.

CBS4 reached out to the CDPHE for comment, but so far has not received a response.