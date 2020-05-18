CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, Denver News, State Capitol


DENVER (CBS4)– A group of motorcyclists rallied at the state Capitol over the weekend. Hundreds gathered in favor or reopening Colorado. Colorado is under a safer-at-home order that has restaurants, bars and nightclubs closed, along with other businesses.

They made their way past the state Capitol in downtown Denver on Sunday afternoon. They want Gov. Jared Polis to reopen the state to boost the economy.

A crowd of other drivers awaited them at the steps of the capitol and in a nearby parking lot.

The organizer of the rally said he wanted to send a message to the governor about getting people back to work.

