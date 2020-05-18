Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A Kroger employee who worked at a King Soopers in Denver has died from coronavirus. The union says Randy Narvaez worked at the grocery store at 9th Avenue and Downing Street in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. There are 12 known cases of COVID-19 among employees at the King Soopers where Narvaez worked.
Narvaez leaves a daughter behind. The union Narvaez belonged to says he worked at King Soopers for 30 years and was an avid Denver Broncos fan.
The union is demanding the Capitol Hill grocery store be shut down to be properly cleaned and disinfected to ensure customer and employee safety. It’s also requesting that every employee be tested before the store can reopen.