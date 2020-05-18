GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A nurse at UCHealth Greeley Hospital isn’t just helping patients, she’s helping her peers. Cheryl Corazza is an intensive care charge nurse by day and seamstress by night, making hats for her colleagues.
Corazza realized the elastic that secures masks to faces can slip, she knew she had to find a solution.
That’s where the hats come in. They not only keep the elastic secure, they also cover the wearer’s hair.
She got the idea from a YouTube video and started making them from curtain fabric. Now people are donating fabric with designs from a camping motif to Tinkerbell to kittens and bugs.
Corazza has made more than 40 hats.
“We’re trying to protect each other and protect ourselves. And that was just a little thing that I felt like I could do to keep our hair covered and keep our mask in place and secure just as it needs to be across your face,” she said in a news release.