(CBS4) — Colorado State University is urging residents to spend some of their time at home in the garden. The university is launching an initiative similar to the “victory gardens” during World War I and World War II. Citizens are encouraged to grow vegetable gardens — and plant extra to share with local food banks and community members in need.
“Victory gardens were planted on public and private land during World War I and World War II to reduce pressure on the public food supply. Roughly 40% of the U.S. vegetables grown in those years came from 20 million victory gardens,” CSU officials stated.
In addition to offering gardening expertise for Coloradans, CSU is offering an online Vegetable Gardening course for free, just in time for spring planting. This course is part of CSU Extension’s online Certified Gardener Program and will teach gardeners everything needed to know about planning a vegetable garden, including planting times, layout design, soil preparation and fertilization, routine care, frost protection tips and more.