DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the man who was shot and killed in the Village of Castle Pines is identified as 36-year-old Fletcher Lou Bodnar. They arrested Dominique Wogan, 33, last week.
The shooting happened Friday night on Ovida Place. Bodnar was found dead inside a home. Deputies say a disturbance preceded the shooting.
They believe Wogan and the victim knew each other.
Wogan faces charges of second degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.