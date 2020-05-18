CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Dominique Wogan, Douglas County Sheriff, Fletcher Lou Bodnar

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the man who was shot and killed in the Village of Castle Pines is identified as 36-year-old Fletcher Lou Bodnar. They arrested Dominique Wogan, 33, last week.

The shooting happened Friday night on Ovida Place. Bodnar was found dead inside a home. Deputies say a disturbance preceded the shooting.

Dominique Wogan (credit: Douglas County)

They believe Wogan and the victim knew each other.

Wogan faces charges of second degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Comments

Leave a Reply