



The city of Denver is taking applications for restaurants wanting to expand outdoor seating options for when the state allows businesses to start accepting dine-in customers again. Official guidelines for restaurants to operate are expected on Tuesday from the state of Colorado.

“We would use our patio for some dining outside potentially with some guidance from the city or state. We have a big garage door, and it allows for some good air flow. So it might be something we can utilize up there yet that would mean we would have to bring out to-go business down to our dining room,” said Jason McGovern, the owner of Crush Pizza and Tap in the Denver Highlands Neighborhood.

The Denver application process states, “The intent of the program is to allow for greater physical distancing and safety for patrons when the state’s public health orders allow restaurants and bars to resume sit-down service. While final rules and regulations are still in development, proposals could include expansion into designated outdoor areas such as adjacent parking lots, streets and sidewalks.”

McGovern says restaurant owners have spent sleepless nights thinking about what allowing dine-in customers would look like, but exact rules from the government are needed.

“Most restaurant owners have already been thinking about it. Tents outside, extra umbrellas, patio tables we don’t currently own that we could acquire somehow. It’s exciting, but it’s also a daunting task thinking about how do we reintroduce customers,” he said. “We’re as flexible as we can be in this time.”

Over the past five-and-a-half years the pizza restaurant has had to change several times. McGovern was able to hire back some staff after receiving Paycheck Protection Program funding and now the restaurant concentrates on delivery, something it used to rely on third-party apps to handle.

The patio has worked as a location to distribute pick-up orders and keep staff safe, but now it will likely need to be the seating for customers. Inside the small shopping center at 38th Aveneu and Kalamath Street, there aren’t many options for expanded outdoor dining.

With reopening a possibility for the first time in two months, many things remain uncertain.

“We’re again going to have to think about a different way of doing business. Reservations would be ideal and they would be key,” McGovern said. “We’re not even 100% sure we’ll reopen immediately once we get the guidelines from the city or state. We want to see what we can do from a business standpoint. Just because a guideline comes out and says you can open doesn’t mean it still fits the business we’ve created here so far.”

LINK: Denver Restaurant Proposal Application