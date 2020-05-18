Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – An inmate who reportedly attacked seven Denver Sheriff’s deputies has been identified as David Canas Flores. He was arrested on Saturday on a trespassing charge.
The Denver Sheriff Department said it happened early Saturday morning in the intake area.
Canas Flores is in custody and being held on investigation for assault of a police officer, the department confirmed.
He’s accused of punching and kicking the deputies resulting in bruises and broken bones.
The Denver Sheriff’s Fraternal Order says there are growing safety concerns at the jail.