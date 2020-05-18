CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – An inmate who reportedly attacked seven Denver Sheriff’s deputies has been identified as David Canas Flores. He was arrested on Saturday on a trespassing charge.

David Canas Flores (credit: Denver)

The Denver Sheriff Department said it happened early Saturday morning in the intake area.

Canas Flores is in custody and being held on investigation for assault of a police officer, the department confirmed.

(credit: CBS)

He’s accused of punching and kicking the deputies resulting in bruises and broken bones.

The Denver Sheriff’s Fraternal Order says there are growing safety concerns at the jail.

