DENVER (CBS4)– Artist Austin Zucchini-Fowler continues to create provoking murals that honor health care workers. Now, he’s painting murals that honor essential workers.
Zucchini-Fowler has created some recognizable murals around Denver, a nurse with angel wings wearing boxing gloves and a doctor with angel wings wearing boxing gloves.
Now, he’s creating more tribute pieces, this time honoring essential workers like bicycle delivery riders and takeout baristas.
Zucchini-Fowler has also created murals to honor chefs, teachers, and construction workers.