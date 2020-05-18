CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4)– Artist Austin Zucchini-Fowler continues to create provoking murals that honor health care workers. Now, he’s painting murals that honor essential workers.

(credit: Austin Zucchini-Fowler)

Zucchini-Fowler has created some recognizable murals around Denver, a nurse with angel wings wearing boxing gloves and a doctor with angel wings wearing boxing gloves.

(credit: Austin Zucchini-Fowler)

Now, he’s creating more tribute pieces, this time honoring essential workers like bicycle delivery riders and takeout baristas.

(credit: Austin Zucchini-Fowler)

Zucchini-Fowler has also created murals to honor chefs, teachers, and construction workers.

