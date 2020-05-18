Comments
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis showed how easy it is to get tested for coronavirus on Monday. During a news conference for an update on COVID-19 in Colorado, Polis got tested.
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis showed how easy it is to get tested for coronavirus on Monday. During a news conference for an update on COVID-19 in Colorado, Polis got tested.
Polis was giving the update at STRIDE Community Health Center in Wheat Ridge.
He said Colorado has enough testing equipment now for anyone who wants to get tested. There are 32 free testing sites in Colorado.