



– In a time when things are anything but normal, a photographer in the Applewood neighborhood is capturing life in quarantine through the lens of her camera.

“It’s a unique project right now because we’re restricted,” explained Tania Peterman, who has been a photographer for 20 years. “We’re not only restricted where we can go, but also we are restricted financially, just creativity as far as thinking outside of the box right now when you’ve got so many rules.“

When her business was hit because of COVID-19, she decided to start a new project, snapping photos of families and high school graduates from the safe confines of the front porch.

“I’m not touching anybody, I’m not getting that close to anybody,” Peterman said. “Nobody has to leave their home, and people have loved that they haven’t had to leave their home which makes it unique.”

Some of the appointments are for families, looking for something fun and different to do during these tough times.

“Everyone is experiencing this whole situation in different ways, so we thought hey let’s try to get a picture that might be something we can kind of look back on and smile,” explained Eric Ohmert, who’s family was getting pictures taken on Sunday.

A focus of Peterman’s, is high school graduates. She’s offering porch portraits to local seniors who do not have the typical senior graduation experience.

“There’s a lot of things I would’ve been celebrated this week, and this is just a great way to capture them in this moment,” Peterman said.

Sara Barabato is a senior at Golden High School, and said these porch portraits will be fun to look back on.

“Grad season has looked a lot different than it has in the past years,” she said. “We weren’t able to have our ceremony; it’s been rescheduled for August.”

Instead of getting photos of her walking the stage to get her diploma, Peterson caught her tossing her cap in the front yard, signaling the next phase of life.

“I think the teachers and parents and families have really done a good job of trying to make this grad season as special as they can for us,” Barbato said. “Even though there’s a global pandemic going on.”

For Peterman, this is a way to help families remember this historical time through photographs. She is only offering porch portraits to families and graduates in the Applewood neighborhood.

LINK: Tania Peterman Photography