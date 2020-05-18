



– Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer allegedly beat an acquaintance with a handgun Friday night in addition to firing the weapon, a prosecutor alleged during a court hearing Monday.

“The defendant is alleged to have essentially pistol-whipped the victim in the forehead,” Daniel Warhola, the Deputy District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, said during the hearing.

Monday’s initial appearance was conducted virtually between District Court Judge Patricia Herron, Warhola, Latimer, and Latimer’s attorney, Harvey Steinberg.

Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Zenith Meridian Apartments shortly after midnight Saturday. The apartments have an Englewood address but are in unincorporated Douglas County.

The person calling 911 described hearing an argument and what they believed to be a gunshot.

Latimer was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment and prohibited use of a weapon. The first three charges are felonies.

Latimer was released later Saturday after posting a $25,000 bond.

Steinberg argued against a protection order between Latimer and the alleged victim, 34-year-old Roderick English, saying that English did not desire one.

Warhola responded with concern for the level of violence in the case.

Judge Herron noted the protection order between victim and suspect is common legal procedure and imposed it.

The incident occurred in English’s apartment. English’s girlfriend was also present at the time of the incident.

Latimer, now 27, was selected by Denver in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played four years for the Broncos, then signed as a free agent with the New York Giants. He recently signed with the Washington Redskins.

“We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office,” the Redskins said in a statement the day of Latimer’s arrest. “We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time.”

Latimer is tentatively scheduled to return to court July 24 for a formal filing of charges.