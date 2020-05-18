



DENVER (CBS) – Gov. Jared Polis says he expects students will return to physical schools and classrooms this fall with safety measures in place. He says there would be limitations on social interactions in hallways and lunchrooms.

CBSN Denver anchor Andrea Flores talked with CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida about what a return would like realistic. He agrees with the governor’s limits but says even more would be done, pointing out the youngest students might be the toughest to have return.

“Younger students are going to be a bit more challenging when it comes to kind of keeping them in a socially safe situation,” Hnida said. “They tend to be a little more touchy-feely and a little more slobbery, so to speak. I mean, kids are kids.”

He also raised concerns about what happens before kids even get to school

“Are we going we go to back to the days of school buses where you’re loading your kid on and off they go, or are you going to need to bring your children to school?”

Hnida said there would need to be screenings, like temperature checks, and making very sure a student isn’t feeling ill or sniffly.

“Also getting an idea of what their contacts have been. Remember, they’re not just going to school. They are in contact with folks at home, then coming back into a school environment. What could they bring back to the school?”

Then there’s the idea of what does learning like look like as well as a school year in its entirety.

“Is there going to be a normal school day when it comes to length? How about school week? Are we going to start going to school on Saturdays in order to have smaller class size?”

“You take a look at the fact you have the opportunity for class learning but maybe simultaneously with online learning. That way if there does wind up being an issue with a spike in cases, it could be done a little bit more seamlessly than what has happening this spring when it just came out of the blue and nobody was really prepared for it.”

But Hnida said the real power lies with parents being advocates for their children.

“Don’t be afraid to ask these questions when it comes to sending your child back into a school situation.”