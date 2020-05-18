Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Boulder wants to help keep its local businesses afloat. The city teamed up with a Denver-based company to move the Boulder Creek Festival online.
City officials are calling it “Bazaar Times Virtual Marketplace.”
The vendors which booth the festival don’t typically have a brick-and-mortar storefront. They make the majority of their profits during the summer.
The virtual marketplace will help those vendors with sales, the city says. It will open over Memorial Day weekend. Businesses can sign up online. Applications will be reviewed on a first-come-first-served basis.