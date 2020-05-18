Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Access to food is one of the top concerns for the City of Aurora and residents will have another resource available for the summer. The mobile food pantry will be distributing about 9,000 meals every week.
The mobile food pantry starts May 20 and runs through the end of August. It will be at Aurora Central High School on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. On May 27, you can find it at Aurora Hinkley High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
One thousand boxes of food are available weekly and the mobile food pantry will remain open until all food has been distributed
All Aurora households are eligible but a photo ID or proof of Aurora residency is required.
For more information, call 720 557-6444.