DENVER (CBS4) – An aerial parade across Colorado last week helped boost donations to the state’s coronavirus relief webpage. Dozens of civilian and warplanes circled the Denver metro area on Thursday.
The parade was a fundraiser for Help Colorado Now. It provides coronavirus relief to hard hit areas in Colorado.
The state says they saw a 460% increase in web traffic on the day of the flight. It’s not clear how much money was donated.
LINK: Help Colorado Now