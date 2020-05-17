Comments
LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi truck rollover caused U.S. 36 to be closed for several hours on Sunday. The crash happened west of Lyons between Apple Valley Road and Longmont Damn Road.
Colorado State Patrol responded. They say the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A picture shows the truck damaged in a creek.
Recovery/cleanup is still ongoing. Highway 36 will remain closed until AT LEAST 1 p.m., possibly longer.
Driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. https://t.co/FI4pTV8vr1 pic.twitter.com/R7gKRZkQfE
— CSP Boulder (@CSP_Boulder) May 17, 2020
The truck was still being removed as of 12 p.m.