CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News

LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) – A semi truck rollover caused U.S. 36 to be closed for several hours on Sunday. The crash happened west of Lyons between Apple Valley Road and Longmont Damn Road.

Colorado State Patrol responded. They say the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A picture shows the truck damaged in a creek.

The truck was still being removed as of 12 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply