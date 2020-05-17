DENVER (CBS4) – Vendors and customers gathered at the opening day of the South Pearl Street Farmers Market on Sunday. Many wore masks as they shopped.
Booths were set up six feet apart to maintain social distancing.
Last year, there were 130 vendors. The market now takes over two blocks on the street each Sunday running May to November.
“I’m so thankful. I was doing calls with vendors and committees for awhile, and every time I would talk about opening I would cry. I’m really happy. People have been so kind. Our vendors are really excited, and it makes a big difference for our vendors,” said Nicole Jarman, owner of HopNob Events and event director of the farmers market.
Organizers decided to nix live music and a balloon artist as an effort to help social distancing. Shoppers will also not be allowed to eat at the market or sit down to enjoy food while at the event.
There will be formal entrances and exits that guide people to walk in one direction, clockwise, and a limit on how many people can be inside at a time.
The South Pearl Street Farmers Market is every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Nov. 15.