DENVER (CBS4) – A group of nurses from the Mental Health Center of Denver delivered an uplifting surprise to one of their co-workers. They held up signs outside UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on Wednesday to show the psychiatric nurse they love and miss her.
She is undergoing rehabilitation from COVID-19.
The nurses also say this is a way to help them stay connected.
“We held up signs and balloons, and made crazy gestures to her just to let her know that that we miss you, and we love you, and we really want to see you back at work,” said Amanda Kroeker, a fellow nurse at the Mental Health Center of Denver.
May is Mental Health Month.