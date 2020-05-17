Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Douglas County man faces murder charges after a shooting in Castle Pines. Dominique Wogan, 33, was booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility.
He faces charges of second degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
The shooting happened Friday night on Ovida Place. The victim was found dead inside a home. Deputies say a disturbance preceded the shooting.
They believe Wogan and the victim knew each other.
Wogan is expected in court on Monday. His previous arrests date back to 2006 for theft in Lakewood, aggravated motor vehicle theft in 2007 in Douglas County and most recently third degree assault and criminal mischief in 2017 in Golden.
The victim has not been identified.