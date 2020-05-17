Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver man is grateful to not only have his stolen truck return, but also his dog that was inside at the time. A friend posted a plea to help Josiah Mahan on Saturday.
The friend said the truck, a pop-up trailer full of equipment and a dirt bike in the bed of the truck were all stolen from a Walmart near Evans Avenue and Sante Fe Drive. Mahan’s dog, Beatrice, was inside.
He says someone saw the truck and followed it until police could catch up. The suspect was reportedly arrested. The dog was also recovered safely.