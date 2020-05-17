CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver man is grateful to not only have his stolen truck return, but also his dog that was inside at the time. A friend posted a plea to help Josiah Mahan on Saturday.

(credit: Sam Bruce/Facebook)

The friend said the truck, a pop-up trailer full of equipment and a dirt bike in the bed of the truck were all stolen from a Walmart near Evans Avenue and Sante Fe Drive. Mahan’s dog, Beatrice, was inside.

(credit: Sam Bruce/Facebook)

He says someone saw the truck and followed it until police could catch up. The suspect was reportedly arrested. The dog was also recovered safely.

