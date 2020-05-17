DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police responded to several crimes in the span of a few hours on Saturday night. Officers first reponded to a triple shooting near 58th Avenue and Ceylon Street. Two of the victims were treated at the scene, while the third was sent to a hospital. Police did not release any information about what occurred before the shooting, or any details about a possible suspect.
They then responded to a reported stabbing on Raleigh Street at around 9:12 p.m. One person was treated for non-life threatening injuries, and a possible suspect was detained.
A few minutes later, police responded to 6th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard after a suspected stolen vehicle crashed. An unknown number of suspects were arrested.
Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Xenia Street near 11th Avenue. A man died at the scene and a woman was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound. Police did not offer details about possible suspects.
About an hour later, police responded to a reported shooting near Bruce Randolph and Vine Streets. One person was treated for injuries, but no details about a suspect were released.
At around 1:50 a.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing near Federal Boulevard and Howard Place. The victim received medical treatment, but no other details were given.
I didn’t know that it was news when people get shot in the ghetto.