DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Sunday! Get ready for a little taste of summer this week. A big ridge of high pressure is going to bring a few very warm and dry days to Colorado. In fact we should just call it hot for some places as temps approach and even exceed 90 degrees.

There is just enough moisture in the atmosphere to create a few scattered showers or storms with the peak of daytime heating, but they will be few and far between today and tomorrow. The mountains and foothills stand the best chance to see a few. The window of opportunity would be between 3pm and 8pm.

In addition to the very warm temperatures and dry conditions the wind is going to pick up, especially on Monday. That will drive the fire danger to extreme levels across a large part of western and southern Colorado. That means if a new fire were to start it could spread fast.

The mountain snowpack is dwindling fast with the warm weather and we will see it melt even more over the next few days. Rivers and creeks will continue to run high and fast in the mountains. So far we have not heard of any issues with flooding but some waterways are bank full.

Looking ahead there is a cold front slated to move our way for the middle of the week. It will cool temperatures down and bring thunderstorms back into the forecast.