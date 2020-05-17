Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday afternoon. There are 21,938 known positive coronavirus cases, an increase of 305.
There are also 486 people currently hospitalized in Colorado, a decrease from 517 reported on Saturday. About 67% of hospitals are reporting data on Sunday, down from 89% on Sunday.
More than 30 people have been discharged or transferred in the last 24 hours.
CDPHE says 878 people have died from COVID-19.
