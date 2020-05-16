RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A restaurant in Rifle which opened against a cease and desist order had its license suspended. Shooters Grill opened on Wednesday despite the order given by the Rifle Police Department
The owner, Lauren Boebert, said she needed to open to avoid shutting their doors forever.
Friday evening, the Garfield County Health Department issued the suspension.
Boebert, a Republican running to unseat Republican Rep. Scott Tipton (CO-3), will have a virtual hearing about the suspension on Monday.
“If you want freedom, you have to go out and take it,” Boebert previously stated on social media.
Yesterday, I opened my restaurant in Rifle, CO.
Small businesses everywhere deserve the chance to open up. We are the life blood of this nation’s economy.
Thank you to #BikersForTrump and more for coming out and joining us at @ShootersGrill yesterday! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4T2Icajl4G
— Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) May 10, 2020
Friday night, Boebert said Gov. Jared Polis’ orders are bankrupting small businesses.
