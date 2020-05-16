DENVER (CBS4) – Customers visited the Mile High Flea Market on Saturday. The market opened with strict rules for everyone to follow.
Sellers and customers are required to wear face masks at all times, maintain social distancing and wash hands regularly.
Sellers cannot offer samples.
There are shields at point of sale locations and signage encouraging safe health practices.
Organizers say they are monitoring capacity and address how social distancing can be practiced at a flea market.
“Mile High Flea Market is located on 80 acres of open fresh air, there is plenty of space to spread out while you shop. We have signs around the market reminding people to stay 6’ apart and we will be monitoring social distancing. We ask everyone to remain mindful of our safety rules,” organizers stated online.
