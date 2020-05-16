Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Kroger announced it will pay hourly employees $130 million in “Thank You Pay.” Employees include grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates.
The one-time bonus amounts to $400 for full-time employees and $200 for part-time employees. The pay will be issued on May 30 and June 18.
The “Thank You Pay” follows an Appreciation Pay bonus in March and Hero bonuses issued in April and May.
Earlier this week, a union for Colorado and Wyoming King Soopers employees demanded Kroger keep the Hero Pay, which raised the hourly pay rate by $2.
The union called attention to 49 employees who have tested positive with coronavirus, and one other employee who died from the virus.
The Hero Pay is scheduled to end May 17.