BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Congressman Joe Neguse, a Democrat representing Colorado, came up with provisions to help Colorado towns and counties. The provisions are part of the “Heroes Act,” another coronavirus relief bill worth $3 trillion.
The legislation passed out of the House of Representatives on Friday.
Neguse added $375 for direct aid to small ciites, a 15% increase to the SNAP program and hazard pay for front line workers.
The 8 proposals from Neguse incorporated into the Heroes Act include:
- $375 billion in direct aid for small cities and counties with no population limit;
- $25 billion in emergency supplemental appropriations for the U.S. Postal Service;
- $11.5 billion in homeless assistance Emergency Solution Grants;
- a 15% increase in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP);
- a federal prohibition on price gouging;
- hazard pay for front line workers;
- a provision to ensure COVID-19 medical debt cannot be reported on future credit checks; and
- the removal of a 20% state grant matching requirement for election assistance funds authorized through the CARES Act.
The United States Senate is not expected to pass the bill.