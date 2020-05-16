CBSN DenverWatch Now
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Congressman Joe Neguse, a Democrat representing Colorado, came up with provisions to help Colorado towns and counties. The provisions are part of the “Heroes Act,” another coronavirus relief bill worth $3 trillion.

Joe Neguse (credit: CBS)

The legislation passed out of the House of Representatives on Friday.

Neguse added $375 for direct aid to small ciites, a 15% increase to the SNAP program and hazard pay for front line workers.

The 8 proposals from Neguse incorporated into the Heroes Act include:

  • $375 billion in direct aid for small cities and counties with no population limit;
  • $25 billion in emergency supplemental appropriations for the U.S. Postal Service;
  • $11.5 billion in homeless assistance Emergency Solution Grants;
  • a 15% increase in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP);
  • a federal prohibition on price gouging;
  • hazard pay for front line workers;
  • a provision to ensure COVID-19 medical debt cannot be reported on future credit checks; and
  • the removal of a 20% state grant matching requirement for election assistance funds authorized through the CARES Act.

The United States Senate is not expected to pass the bill.

 

