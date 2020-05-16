Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Saturday! The Front Range and northeast plains woke up to some low clouds and a few scattered showers this morning. They developed right around sunrise on the southern edge of a low pressure to our north.
That low pressure will move to the east today allowing a big ridge of high pressure to move into the state for tomorrow. That means much warmer air along with some windy conditions is on the way, especially on Monday. It will also be very dry so the fire danger is expected to rise sharply.
Highs this afternoon should climb into the 70s to near 80 degrees on the western slope with 50s and 60s in the mountains. The northeast plains should top off in the 60s with 70s in the southeast.