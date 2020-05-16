Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver plans to start enforcing some parking laws again starting June 1. They were suspended in March as the coronavirus pandemic ramped up in the city prompting a stay-at-home order.
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver plans to start enforcing some parking laws again starting June 1. They were suspended in March as the coronavirus pandemic ramped up in the city prompting a stay-at-home order.
City officials say they are taking a revised approach to help open parking spaces to businesses which are reopening.
For now, downtown-area parking meters will be turned on between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. They will be free between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.
Parking meters outside the downtown area will operate under normal instructions posted on the meter.
Residents are encouraged to apply for or renew residential parking permits.
Street sweeping and enforcement will resume July 1, as will 72-hour parking limits.