CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
Filed Under:Cody Latimer, Denver Broncos News, Doull Elementary School

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested former Denver Bronco wide receiver early Saturday morning. Latimer is accused of illegally discharging a firearm.

Cody Latimer (credit: Douglas County)

Deputies were called to the Zenith Meridian Apartments on a call of shots fired. When they entered the apartment they detained three individuals, but no injuries were reported.

Latimer was arrested shortly after midnight. He was the only person taken into custody.

Cody Latimer #14 of the Denver Broncos catches a pass in front of DeVante Bausby #20 of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 11, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

He was booked on the following charges:

Assault in the 2nd degree
Menacing
Illegal discharge of a firearm
Prohibited use of a weapon
Reckless endangerment

According to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff the investigation is “open and very active.” The sheriff’s office says Latimer has since posted bond.

CBS4 has reached out to Latimer for comment. Latimer currently plays for the Washington Redskins.

Team officials released this statement:

“We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office. We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time.”

It is not clear why Latimer is in Colorado.

Michael Spencer

Comments

Leave a Reply