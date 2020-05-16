DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested former Denver Bronco wide receiver early Saturday morning. Latimer is accused of illegally discharging a firearm.
Deputies were called to the Zenith Meridian Apartments on a call of shots fired. When they entered the apartment they detained three individuals, but no injuries were reported.
Latimer was arrested shortly after midnight. He was the only person taken into custody.
He was booked on the following charges:
Assault in the 2nd degree
Menacing
Illegal discharge of a firearm
Prohibited use of a weapon
Reckless endangerment
According to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff the investigation is “open and very active.” The sheriff’s office says Latimer has since posted bond.
CBS4 has reached out to Latimer for comment. Latimer currently plays for the Washington Redskins.
Team officials released this statement:
“We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office. We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time.”
It is not clear why Latimer is in Colorado.