LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — A 24-year-old Lakewood man was arrested at the scene of a two-car accident Friday night. He is suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Terry McFadden Jr.’s vehicle, a Kia sedan, collided with the right rear of a Lincoln sedan that was carrying five people.
Trevor Albrecht of the Lakewood Police Department told CBS4 that the Lincoln’s driver subsequently lost control, sending his vehicle and passengers over a guard rail and down an embankment.
At least four of the five occupants of the Lincoln were transported to hospitals, Albrecht said.
McFadden was uninjured.
Lakewood officers arrested McFadden. He faces charges of DUI, Careless Driving, and four counts of Vehicular Assault.
The accident happened at about 11:30 p.m. Streets were closed more than eight hours during the wreck’s investigation and clean-up.