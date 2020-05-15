(CBS) – Many businesses are now switching to virtual events because of the coronavirus. Here are some fun activities for you and your family to enjoy this weekend from the comfort of your home!
On Saturday, the Five Points Jazz Festival will be broadcast on TV, radio, and online. The two-hour event will showcase performances from several jazz bands, comedians, and poets. You can catch the festival on Rocky Mountain PBS starting at 6 p.m. and KUVO Jazz at 8 p.m. Learn more about the festival.
Historic Denver is celebrating National Historic Preservation Month one picture at a time. Residents can submit pictures of their neighborhoods. They can be current or historic photos. They need to be emailed to Historic Denver by May 31st.
historicdenver.org
The Denver Library wants you to get creative! The “Maker Challenge” is the library’s annual showcase of people’s talents. The library is asking you to share pictures and videos of what you’ve made while in quarantine. That can be food, art, song, or dance. Video entries must be uploaded to the Denver Library’s website by August 8th.
denverlibrary.org