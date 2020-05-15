BREAKING NEWSParolee released early due to coronavirus accused of murdering woman in Denver
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Coronavirus, Rifle News


RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4)– After Shooter’s Grill refused to shut down when its owner was served a cease and desist order, the restaurant moved outside. All diners will be served at tables on the sidewalk and in empty parking spaces.

(credit: Facebook)

Authorities served the cease and desist order after the restaurant reopened to dine-in customers last weekend.

RELATED: ‘If You Want Freedom, You Have To Go Out And Take It’: Shooter’s Grill Reopens Despite Cease And Desist

Owner Lauren Boebert tweeted “If you want freedom, you have to go out and take it.”

The staff roped off parking spaces and set up tables for wait staff to serve customers.

(credit: Facebook)

The Garfield County commissioner said the restaurant is still violating the rules because staff is not allowed to wait on customers sitting at tables. Only takeout and delivery are allowed at restaurants during Gov. Jared Polis’ safer-at-home order.

Comments

Leave a Reply