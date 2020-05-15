RIFLE, Colo. (CBS4)– After Shooter’s Grill refused to shut down when its owner was served a cease and desist order, the restaurant moved outside. All diners will be served at tables on the sidewalk and in empty parking spaces.
Authorities served the cease and desist order after the restaurant reopened to dine-in customers last weekend.
Owner Lauren Boebert tweeted “If you want freedom, you have to go out and take it.”
Yesterday, I opened my restaurant in Rifle, CO.
Small businesses everywhere deserve the chance to open up. We are the life blood of this nation’s economy.
Thank you to #BikersForTrump and more for coming out and joining us at @ShootersGrill yesterday! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4T2Icajl4G
— Lauren Boebert for Congress (R-CO3) (@laurenboebert) May 10, 2020
The staff roped off parking spaces and set up tables for wait staff to serve customers.
The Garfield County commissioner said the restaurant is still violating the rules because staff is not allowed to wait on customers sitting at tables. Only takeout and delivery are allowed at restaurants during Gov. Jared Polis’ safer-at-home order.