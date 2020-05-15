BREAKING NEWSParolee released early due to coronavirus accused of murdering woman in Denver
By Audra Streetman
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The semi driver charged in the deadly crash on Interstate 70 near the Colorado Mills mall has obtained a private attorney. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faces vehicular homicide charges in connection with the April 2019 crash that killed four people and damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles.

Rogel Aguilera-Medero appears in court on Jan. 10 (credit: CBS)

Aguilera-Mederos is now represented by attorney James Cogan after his former attorney, Robert Corry, stepped away from the case due to his own legal issues.

In November, Aguilera-Mederos pleaded not guilty to a total of 41 charges. He is scheduled to appear for a motions hearing on Aug. 13 followed by a trial starting Sept. 8.

At an earlier hearing, the judge granted permission for the defendant to reside in Texas while he is awaiting trial. He is free on $400,000 bond.

Audra Streetman

