JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The semi driver charged in the deadly crash on Interstate 70 near the Colorado Mills mall has obtained a private attorney. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos faces vehicular homicide charges in connection with the April 2019 crash that killed four people and damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles.
Aguilera-Mederos is now represented by attorney James Cogan after his former attorney, Robert Corry, stepped away from the case due to his own legal issues.
In November, Aguilera-Mederos pleaded not guilty to a total of 41 charges. He is scheduled to appear for a motions hearing on Aug. 13 followed by a trial starting Sept. 8.
At an earlier hearing, the judge granted permission for the defendant to reside in Texas while he is awaiting trial. He is free on $400,000 bond.