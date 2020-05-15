AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — The staff at Aurora Public Schools has served more than 650,000 free meals to students and families in the past two months. Now, a local restaurant is feeding them — to thank them for their dedication.
On weekdays, APS staff create, package and distribute more than 12,500 free meals that include breakfast, lunch and dinner for all children and adults. On Fridays this number triples to cover meals for the weekends. The frontline workers provide the free meals at 16 locations across Aurora.
On Friday, Ebert’s Terrace provided free breakfast and lunch to APS staff who have served the Aurora community since the coronavirus pandemic forced school closures.
The Aurora Public Schools Foundation (APSF) helped organize the donation of restaurant meals to APS staff.
“We’re grateful to Ebert’s Terrace for graciously supporting the APS Nutrition Services and Warehouse teams,” said Jill Ruiter, APSF Executive Director. “It’s incredibly encouraging to see the community helping each other during this difficult time.”
The restaurant will continue to provide meals to the staff every Friday.