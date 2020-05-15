Comments
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Right now, Grand County is the only county allowing visitors from outside the area to come rafting. We talked to one company that is taking all the precautions required by the county — and more — to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
AVA Rafting and Zipline told CBS4 they will be keeping people separated by household from beginning to end — and assigning a single employee to each household throughout the experience to minimize any unnecessary contact.
Here are some of the ways they plan to do that:
- Touch-free curbside and electronic check-in, so people can remain in their vehicles with their friends and families until it is time for their trip to depart.
- Keeping households separate while in transit to the river.
- Putting individual households into their own separate boats in order to insure proper social distancing of each household.
- Keeping individual households 3 eddies away on the river.
- Rolling out an extensive, multi-point sanitation program for all equipment.
The company is also mandating regular meetings and continued education for the staff in all of these practices to avoid complacency.
AVA Rafting and Zipline normally operates on the Colorado River, the Arkansas, the Blue, the Eagle and Clear Creek.