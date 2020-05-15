Comments
PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) — A Pueblo police officer who confronted a man and a woman in a stolen car ended up getting dragged by the vehicle — and shooting both people. The man who was driving was killed and the female passenger was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
It happened at about 2 a.m. Friday, in the area of East 4th Street and Reading Avenue.
The officer was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, and will be placed on administrative leave per standard protocol.
The Tenth Judicial District Critical Incident Team was activated and has initiated an investigation. This is the Pueblo Police Department’s third officer-involved shooting of 2020.