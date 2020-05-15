DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Dillon have requested the public’s help in locating a man accused of trespassing after he wore what was perceived to be a Ku Klux Klan hood in a store and refused to leave. Officers were dispatched to the Dillon City Market on Thursday at approximately 12:45 p.m.
Employees of the grocery store told officers the man wearing a pointed hood caused a scene and complained about the need for face masks due to COVID-19, which prompted an employee to call the police. Police say the man left shortly before officers arrived.
Authorities said they are reviewing security video that may have captured the incident or the type of vehicle the man was driving.
