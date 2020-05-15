GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – An iconic restaurant in Georgetown has been damaged by an early morning fire. No one was hurt in the fire at the Lucha Cantina, in the old Red Ram Restaurant.
The call came in around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning at 606 6th Street.
No one was inside when the fire started in the basement of the restaurant. Clear Creek Fire Authority Chief Kelly Babeon tells CBS4 that a firefighter was briefly trapped in the building when a floorboard on the main level gave way. Firefighters entered the building on the main level and the floorboard collapsed into the basement. The firefighter got out immediately and was checked out and cleared by paramedics on the scene.
The Lucha Cantina is located in the old Red Ram Restaurant building. That restaurant has been home to musical performances over the years, including John Denver.
The cause is still under investigation, and fire officials say it’s too early to identify a starting point.
Summit Fire Rescue, Silverthorne Fire, Central City Fire Department, and Foothills Fire Department all responded to the scene to help Clear Creek Fire Authority put out the fire.