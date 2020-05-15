WALSENBURG, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers and off-duty employees worked together to put out a fire on an island in Horseshoe Lake earlier this week. Off-duty employee Cameron Chitwood spotted the fire about 8 p.m. on Tuesday when he was fishing. He alerted park rangers about the fire and about two people in kayaks who seemed to be fleeing from the island and fire.

CPW got firefighters onto the island and they pumped lake water onto the flames.

Another off-duty employee, Lena Archuleta, was able to block the vehicle of the fleeing kayakers after getting a heads-up from Chitwood.

Huerfano County Sheriff’s deputies questioned the kayakers, a man and a woman, and eventually took them into custody. Investigators say the man told them he dropped a cigarette on the island.

“Luckily the fire was put out before any significant damage could be done to the island and the heron nesting habitat,” said Stacey Koury, Lathrop park manager, in a news release.

“I appreciate the support of our partner agencies in fighting the fire and taking the suspects into custody. Our county is under a fire ban, and this fire is a reminder to be cautious in this area’s dry conditions.”

“And I am particularly proud of the performance of the Lathrop staff. It was incredibly gratifying to see so many off-duty employees drop what they were doing to protect the park.”