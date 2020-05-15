DENVER(CBS)- Severe storms are possible across most of eastern Colorado! On the weather map we have a storm system and a strong upper level jet stream blasting into the Rockies this will provide the spark for thunderstorms to fire up over the Front Range and eastern plains. With storms first building in and near the foothills by noon and then pushing eastward across the plains soon after. The chance for severe storms will remain through the evening along and east of I-25.
The Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has all of the eastern plains of Colorado including Denver out-looked for the possibility of severe storms. In the green shaded area the main threat is for 1 inch diameter hail and 58 mph wind gusts!
In the yellow shaded area there is a chance for the hail and wind but, also, isolated tornadoes may develop with the afternoon and evening storms!
Saturday may have a few isolated afternoon storms but, they are not expected to be as strong or as numerous. Something to look forward to: Sunday starts a warming trend that may get us into the upper 80s by Monday.