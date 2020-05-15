BREAKING NEWSParolee released early due to coronavirus accused of murdering woman in Denver
By Audra Streetman
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating a homicide Friday afternoon near 11th Avenue and Willow Street. Officers said witnesses reported hearing shots fired before a crash.

(credit: CBS)

A male was transported to the hospital where he later died. Investigators said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

(credit: CBS)

The circumstances and the cause of the crash remain under investigation. The coroner will identify the person who died.

The Denver Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crash to give them a call at 720-913-2000.

 

 

