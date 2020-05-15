ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Times have been announced for three of the Denver Broncos’ four preseason games ahead of the 2020 season. A fourth date has not yet been announced.
The Broncos will open their preseason with two home games in 2020. Those games are against the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears. Their two road games to wrap up the postseason are against the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.
The schedule, with times, is below:
Saturday, August 15th – vs. San Francisco 49ers – Empower Field at Mile High, 7:05 p.m. MT
Saturday, August 22nd – vs. Chicago Bears – Empower Field at Mile High, 7:05 p.m. MT
TBD (August 27th-30th) – at Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium – TBD
Thursday, September 3rd – at Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium – 7:00 p.m. MT
The Broncos open their 2020 regular season on Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff for that game is set for 8:10 p.m. MT on Monday, September 14th.