BREAKING NEWSParolee released early due to coronavirus accused of murdering woman in Denver
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Times have been announced for three of the Denver Broncos’ four preseason games ahead of the 2020 season. A fourth date has not yet been announced.

Denver Broncos verses the Oakland Raiders Sunday December 29, 2019. (credit: Evan Semón Photography for CBS4)

The Broncos will open their preseason with two home games in 2020. Those games are against the San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears. Their two road games to wrap up the postseason are against the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

The schedule, with times, is below:

Saturday, August 15th – vs. San Francisco 49ers – Empower Field at Mile High, 7:05 p.m. MT
Saturday, August 22nd –  vs. Chicago Bears – Empower Field at Mile High, 7:05 p.m. MT
TBD (August 27th-30th) – at Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium – TBD
Thursday, September 3rd – at Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium – 7:00 p.m. MT

DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 22: Quarterback Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos runs with the football as defensive end Frank Herron #75 of the Detroit Lions chases during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on December 22, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Broncos open their 2020 regular season on Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans. Kickoff for that game is set for 8:10 p.m. MT on Monday, September 14th.

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply